Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show > Siba the Standard Poodle wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

Siba the Standard Poodle wins Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show win puts the Standard Poodle into elite company as one of only four breeds with five or more Best in Show wins.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: 2 Canton dogs competing in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

2 Canton dogs competing in Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 00:35

 Two dogs from Canton are looking to win big as they compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City next week, according to an article from News 5 media partner The Canton Repository.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show [Video]Oroville teen and her pup win Grand Champion Select Bitch, Westminster dog show

The Westminster Dog Show is very difficult to qualify for but a teenager from Oroville managed to do it and take home an award.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Siba The Standard Poodle Wins Best In Show At 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show [Video]Siba The Standard Poodle Wins Best In Show At 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

After three days of canine competition, the top dog has been crowned at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Standard poodle wins Westminster best in show

Siba the standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club. Bourbon the whippet finished second.
ESPN

Standard poodle crowned top dog in finale of Westminster Kennel Club show

A standard poodle named Siba was crowned "Best in Show" at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, taking home the grand prize in the...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.