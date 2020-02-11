Global  

Watch | Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy

Hindu Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A video interview of AAP MLA Naresh Yadav who speaks about the shooting incident in Delhi that led to the death of Ashok Mann
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed [Video]AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy was attacked on Feb 11. Around four rounds were fired at Yadav’s convoy by a gunman. The attack took place around 11 pm at South Delhi’s Aruna Asaf..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published


Shots fired at Mehrauli AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy, one killed

At least one volunteer was killed while another was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday. Naresh Yadav,...
Mid-Day

Delhi: AAP volunteer dead, another injured after shots fired at MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy

According to a post on AAP's official Twitter handle, the volunteer's name is Ashok Mann.
DNA


IndianReporter5

Indian Reporter https://t.co/qNXXcBKO24 👆👆 Watch Full Video 👆👆 Shots Fired On AAP MLA Naresh Yadav, 1killed, 1 Injured.… https://t.co/utzfJ6QANv 34 minutes ago

PoliticalInd1an

Political INDIAN The biggest story tellers of India nowadays are @DelhiPolice Let's watch out for their masala mouths on who provo… https://t.co/M6RwyLpUHQ 54 minutes ago

akramisrar4

akram israr Shots Fired At MLA Naresh Yadav, Volunteer Killed: AAP https://t.co/ilHzpbqur4 via @YouTube 3 hours ago

TayaAmritsaria3

Taaya Amritsaria Shots Fired At MLA Naresh Yadav, Volunteer Killed: AAP https://t.co/KwFtqdhHVq via @YouTube https://t.co/ACT5HDK40d 3 hours ago

