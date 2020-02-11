Lisa Kerr RT @AFP: Couple make history with Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage https://t.co/gGNObR0EJZ #LGBTQ https://t.co/G1zosLjxfS 3 minutes ago greeen Couple make history with Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage - https://t.co/rkKdZiqARM 11 minutes ago arwon RT @SBSNews: A Belfast couple on Tuesday made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland, following a… 16 minutes ago SBS News A Belfast couple on Tuesday made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland,… https://t.co/PVOBDAl0Jq 25 minutes ago TheGenius Media N.Ireland Couple Make History With 1st Same-Sex Marriage https://t.co/5xpyblG745 https://t.co/bcyWIuUQHA 27 minutes ago 🇺🇸 Space Cowboy 🇺🇸 EXCLUSIVE: Couple make HISTORY with Northern Ireland's first same-sex. marriage. https://t.co/XQMoNapS05 https://t.co/Hvzainw7fl 30 minutes ago mary faught RT @CTVNews: Couple make history with N. Ireland's first same-sex marriage https://t.co/x9uraqCTMn 33 minutes ago