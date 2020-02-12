Global  

Super Seth avoids clash with Catalyst, Alligator Blood

The Age Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Super Seth's campaign has been turned upside down with connections backing out of a clash with star three year olds Alligator Blood and Catalyst in Saturday's CS Hayes Stakes.
