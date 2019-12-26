Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Clint Eastwood is right director for wrong man story Richard Jewell

Clint Eastwood is right director for wrong man story Richard Jewell

The Age Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Based on the story of the security guard who was blamed for the bombing at the Atlanta Olympics, Eastwood's film leaves us room to make up our own minds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Things Ip Man Movies Got Factually Right and Wrong [Video]Top 10 Things Ip Man Movies Got Factually Right and Wrong

We know Ip Man was a Grandmaster, but did the "Ip Man" movies get it right... or wrong? For this list, we’ll be looking at For this list, we’re sticking with the core four “Ip Man” movies in..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:06Published

The True Story Behind 1917 [Video]The True Story Behind 1917

This is the true story behind "1917", the new war movie from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Just because a film is fictional doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fascinating story behind it...

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:01Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.