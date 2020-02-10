Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Elizabeth Holmes > U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud

U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes, but let stand wire fraud charges accusing her and an associate of misleading patients about the abilities of her company's blood tests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped

Holmes Pushes To Have her Fraud Case Dropped 00:29

 Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers have asked a federal judge to throw out the US government's case against her. The US indicted Holmes in 2018 for 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud through Theranos. Theranos claimed to be able to conduct a medical blood test from just a single...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Judge Requests Release [Video]Former Judge Requests Release

A former state judge is facing federal bribery and wire fraud charges has asked the court to reconsider keeping him locked up.

Credit: KARKPublished

Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial [Video]Elizabeth Holmes Pushes For Dismissal Of Charges In Theranos Trial

Len Ramirez reports on defense team arguing to dismiss charges in Theranos fraud case (2-10-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Holmes is pushing to get the Theranos fraud case thrown out

Elizabeth Holmes is pushing to get the Theranos fraud case thrown out· Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers have asked a federal judge to throw out the US government's case against the Theranos founder. · The US indicted Holmes in 2018...
Business Insider

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive fraud' in July 2020

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, who started Theranos when she was 19 and will now stand trial over 'massive fraud' in July 2020· Elizabeth Holmes dropped out of Stanford University at 19 to start blood-testing startup Theranos, and grew the company to a valuation of $9 billion. · But...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.