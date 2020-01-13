Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Harden, Westbrook help Rockets beat Celtics 116-105

Harden, Westbrook help Rockets beat Celtics 116-105

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 42 points, Russell Westbrook had 36 and the Houston Rockets snapped Boston’s seven-game win streak with a 116-105 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday night. Houston broke it open with a 15-2 run that made it 116-98 with about two minutes left. Harden scored six points during the decisive […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City [Video]Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City. The Thunder played a tribute video for Westbrook before Thursday night's game. It was Westbrook's first game against the Thunder since joining the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Antoine Walker: Harden & Westbrook aren't right for Rockets' small-ball approach

Antoine Walker: Harden & Westbrook aren't right for Rockets' small-ball approachFormer NBA all-star Antoine Walker joins First Things First to tell Nick why he does not believe this 'small ball' strategy will benefit the Houston Rockets....
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.