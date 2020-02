Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of white supremacist propaganda distributed across the nation jumped by more than 120% between 2018 and last year, according to the Anti-Defamation League, making 2019 the second straight year that the circulation of propaganda material has more than doubled. The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism reported 2,713 cases of circulated […] 👓 View full article