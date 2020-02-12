Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boston Dynamics robot dog goes on patrol at Norwegian oil rig

Boston Dynamics robot dog goes on patrol at Norwegian oil rig

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Developed by Boston Dynamics, the robot is set to start patrolling Aker BP's oil and gas production vessel at the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea this year, testing its ability to run inspections, detect hydrocarbon leaks, gather data and generate reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Four-Legged Robot Goes To Work On Norwegian Oil Rig

Four-Legged Robot Goes To Work On Norwegian Oil Rig 01:09

 A four-legged robot called spot has gone to work on a Norwegian oil rig.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20 [Video]WMC All But Cancelled + Samsung Z Flip & Galaxy S20 | Digital Trends Live 2.12.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The MWC governing body is meeting today but it will come down to the Spanish government granting a medical emergency to recoup insurance money; Samsung's Unpacked event..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mythbusters' host Adam Savage built a rickshaw pulled by a Boston Dynamics robot

'Mythbusters' host Adam Savage built a rickshaw pulled by a Boston Dynamics robot· Boston Dynamics, the robotics startup famous for its animal-like robots, started leasing its "Spot" robot last year. · Former "Mythbusters" host Adam Savage...
Business Insider Also reported by •geek.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eCommerceTR

Yavuz Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Goes on Patrol at Norwegian Oil Rig https://t.co/BovQVl2F25 1 hour ago

eCommerceTR

Yavuz Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Goes on Patrol at Norwegian Oil Rig https://t.co/15a62MCU6d https://t.co/vU8TP5WtO3 1 hour ago

DaudtEngenharia

Daudt Engenharia e Tecnologia Boston Dynamics Quad Robot goes on sale https://t.co/Rth6MlZXUh #quadrobot #BostonDynamics https://t.co/q8sRrxDS6r 1 day ago

LifeboatHQ

Lifeboat Foundation RT @LifeboatHQ: Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Goes on Patrol at Norwegian Oil Rig https://t.co/WkTnIFo6TK https://t.co/bssbuMujr7 2 days ago

kabloemski

Karen Anne Bloem RT @busrep: Boston Dynamics robot dog goes on patrol at Norwegian oil rig https://t.co/4wwKylx2kJ 2 days ago

LifeboatHQ

Lifeboat Foundation Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Goes on Patrol at Norwegian Oil Rig https://t.co/WkTnIFo6TK https://t.co/bssbuMujr7 2 days ago

Bella623

Claudette Melanson RT @MeetTheAuthor: Boston Dynamics #Robot Dog Goes on Patrol at Norwegian Oil Rig https://t.co/BNMCbcxIV8 https://t.co/p7hTXehQMd 3 days ago

busrep

Business Report Boston Dynamics robot dog goes on patrol at Norwegian oil rig https://t.co/4wwKylx2kJ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.