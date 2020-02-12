Rantanen, Grubauer lead Avalanche to 3-0 win over Senators

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the first period following a terrific twirl move, Philipp Grubauer stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the season and the high-flying Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Tuesday night. Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in the third for the Avalanche, who've won five […]


