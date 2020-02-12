Global  

Benn scores 2 goals, gets 3 as Stars beat Hurricanes 4-1

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn got his sixth career hat trick — despite putting only two pucks in the net — and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night. Benn scored the game’s first goal in the first period, added a power-play tally in the second and was awarded his third […]
