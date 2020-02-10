Global  

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Sara Abdullah Pilot filed a petition against the government’s move to charge the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister under the Public Safety Act
Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot moves Supreme Court against his detention under PSA


Indian Express

Supreme Court to hear Omar sister’s plea today

She has approached the court against government’s move to charge him under Public Safety Act
Hindu


Tweets about this

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar recuses himself from hearing the plea of Sara Abdullah Pilot, sister of former… 1 minute ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Sara Abdullah Pilot filed a petition against the government’s move to charge the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Min… https://t.co/DUQiVS1fsD 1 minute ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing plea challenging #OmarAbdullah's detention, matter likely to be heard tomo… https://t.co/gUSO8NjOhD 7 minutes ago

bozz_ferrari

francesco ferrari RT @htTweets: Omar Abdullah’s detention plea to be heard by Supreme Court tomorrow after judge recuses (reports @legaljournalist) https://… 12 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Omar Abdullah’s detention plea to be heard by Supreme Court tomorrow after judge recuses (reports @legaljournalist) https://t.co/yvf3rkdKqx 29 minutes ago

takeonedigital

Take One Digital Network Supreme Court Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing the petition filed by former… https://t.co/QhT8X0bIo1 41 minutes ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News #SupremeCourt judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar recuses himself from hearing the plea of Sara Abdullah Pilot, si… https://t.co/vJ71TeTya6 1 hour ago

tawqeerhussain

Tawqeer Hussain Supreme Court Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing the petition filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot a… https://t.co/23HUFNvwxw 1 hour ago

