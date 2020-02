Mitchell, No. 4 SDSU beat New Mexico 82-59, win MWC title Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Junior forward Matt Mitchell had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double and scored his 1,000 career point for No. 4 San Diego State, which beat New Mexico 82-59 Tuesday night to win the Mountain West Conference championship and remain the nation’s only undefeated team. Yanni Wetzell added 20 […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mitchell, No. 4 SDSU beat New Mexico 82-59, win MWC title Mitchell, No. 4 SDSU beat New Mexico 82-59, win MWC title

FOX Sports 48 minutes ago





Tweets about this