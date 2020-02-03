Global  

'Baaghi 3' song 'Dus Bahane 2.0': Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor try hard to retain original charm

'Baaghi 3' song 'Dus Bahane 2.0': Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor try hard to retain original charm

DNA Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
'Baaghi 3' new song 'Dus Bahane 2.0' picturised on Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor is out.
News video: Dus bahane 2.0': Tiger, Shraddha's recreated party jam in 'Baaghi 3' teaser out

Dus bahane 2.0': Tiger, Shraddha's recreated party jam in 'Baaghi 3' teaser out 00:46

 Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for a new "party jam" with "Dus bahane 2.0" in their upcoming film "Baaghi 3".

Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 3' first look poster out [Video]Tiger Shroff starrer 'Baaghi 3' first look poster out

Actor Tiger Shroff has shared the first look poster of his upcoming film "Baaghi 3".

Baaghi 3 song Dus Bahane: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor look like unwanted arm candies

Dus Bahane from Baaghi 3 is here. The song is yet again, rehashed by original music composer duo, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Sadly, the video was not...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsDNA

Vishal-Shekhar on Dus bahane remix: We're doing whatever we can to save our song

Vishal-Shekhar on Dus bahane remix: We're doing whatever we can to save our songUpon its release 15 years ago, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani's Dus bahane became a party anthem of sorts. Now, the fast-paced number from Dus (2005) has...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNA

rahulratnam

rahul ratnam upadhyay @VishalDadlani Sir, please do something about it. It's getting worse day by day. Request all musicians to not spoil… https://t.co/73oJOX4XpM 1 minute ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble ‘#Baaghi3’ song ‘#DusBahane 2.0’: #TigerShroff-#ShraddhaKapoor’s badass dance steps will make you want to hit the d… https://t.co/YRtzPJg9MH 3 minutes ago

RajivAluri

R a J i V Seems like Bollywood is banking more on remixes than creating originals One more remix of not an old song. Baaghi… https://t.co/uZEizeagen 4 minutes ago

TIGERSPLANET

TIGER SHROFF Planet™ RT @firstpost: #DusBahane 2.0 sees @iTIGERSHROFF and @ShraddhaKapoor clad in sparking ensembles, and across exotic locations https://t.co/4… 5 minutes ago

AdityaK19510240

Aditya Khandelwal RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Here's #DusBahane2.0 from #Baaghi3 joining the list of remixes that should not have been created #TigerShroff #Shraddha… 8 minutes ago

vivekchauhan962

Vivek Chauhan RT @latestly: #TigerShroff and #ShraddhaKapoor's Hot Moves Aren't Enough of a 'Bahana' For Us to Like the #DusBahane Remix! #Baaghi3 #DusB… 8 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #DusBahane 2.0 sees @iTIGERSHROFF and @ShraddhaKapoor clad in sparking ensembles, and across exotic locations https://t.co/4Ecj0CeAJ5 8 minutes ago

HarshTigerian

Rockstar_Tiger RT @Spotboye: #Baaghi3 makers treat us with the party anthem of the year by recreating the version of #DusBahane!💃 #Bollywood | #Bollywood… 8 minutes ago

