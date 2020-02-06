Global  

Coronavirus: Chinese Grand Prix expected to be postponed over virus fears

BBC News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Chinese Grand Prix - due to take place in Shanghai on 19 April - is expected to be postponed due to coronavirus fears.
News video: Coronavirus Fears Don't Keep Crowds Away From SF Chinese New Year Parade

Coronavirus Fears Don't Keep Crowds Away From SF Chinese New Year Parade 02:54

 Fears over the coronavirus did not keep crowds away from San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade. Betty Yu talked to some of the paradegoers.

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Formula One chiefs are poised to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS [Video]WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April. However, Reuters reports deaths due to the virus in China have already surpassed 1,000. At the same..

Deaths hit 1,115, Chinese Grand Prix postponed: Virus update

The impact of the coronavirus continues to spread, as Japan found new infections on a cruise ship while a major bank in Singapore evacuated 300 employees from an...
Bangkok Post

Coronavirus puts Chinese Grand Prix in jeopardy

The Chinese Grand Prix is under threat after Shanghai sports authorities recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus...
The Age

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis Chinese Grand Prix set to be postponed as F1 reacts to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/mCGrO1GJvV 26 seconds ago

Theuns_Pelser

Theuns Pelser RT @FinancialTimes: Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix is set to be postponed, while Singapore's largest bank evacuated 300 staff from its he… 2 minutes ago

sportingnewsww

Sporting News ⚽️ There is a "significant chance" Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix will be postponed as a result of the ongoing coronav… https://t.co/b5FCZiogqY 2 minutes ago

__U_niverse

김김우쥬⁷⁷ RT @SCMPNews: Coronavirus forces F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai to be cancelled: report https://t.co/H6GTDJYdvR 3 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe F1: coronavirus forces cancellation of Chinese Grand Prix https://t.co/r2BW76PdYj https://t.co/4BPAsHG9vp 5 minutes ago

msbunibun

엘 G.P. #RIPJules RT @F1icom: The Chinese GP scheduled for April 19 will likely be called off due to the coronavirus threat, with an announcement by F1 expec… 6 minutes ago

fonstuinstra

Fons Tuinstra Chinese Grand Prix to be called off over coronavirus fears - reports https://t.co/XQsCAyodKs 8 minutes ago

VasinGoran

Goran Vasin RT @andrewbensonf1: BBC Sport - Coronavirus: Chinese Grand Prix expected to be postponed over virus fears https://t.co/I3IOMVgO5f 8 minutes ago

