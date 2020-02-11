Global  

2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered MOSCOW (AP) — Two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals this week, officials said. A tourist from China...
2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals...
Coronavirus patients recover one after another in Russia

The Chinese student, who was diagnose with coronavirus in Russia, was discharged from hospital. According to Inna Kulikova, the chairwoman of the Tyumen Region...
