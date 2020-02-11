US, Taliban close to 'reduction in violence' agreement

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

(AP) — The ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have issued an ultimatum to Washington after weeks of talks with a U.S. peace envoy, demanding a reply on their offer of a seven-day reduction of violence in Afghanistan , or they would walk away from the negotiating table, two Taliban officials said Wednesday. The development comes as Washington said late Tuesday that an agreement on the insurgents' “reduction of violence” offer was days away. Also, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani tweeted that he had received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telling him of “notable progress” in the talks with the Taliban. The ultimatum came from the chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who met... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published U.S., Taliban reach truce that could lead to troop withdrawal 01:22 The United States has reached an agreement with the Taliban on a week-long reduction of violence that could lead to U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday, while cautioning that Taliban needed to honor commitments for the accord to stick. Colette Luke...