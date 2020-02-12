Global  

New Hampshire primary 2020: Bernie Sanders claims narrow victory

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
New Hampshire primary 2020: Bernie Sanders claims narrow victoryMANCHESTER, N.H. — Bernie Sanders held a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday night as the two men from different generations and wings of their party battled for front-runner status in the chaotic nomination fight to take on President Donald Trump. After essentially tying in Iowa last week, the strong showings from Buttigieg and Sanders cemented their status at the top of the 2020 Democratic field. And an unexpectedly strong performance from Amy Klobuchar gave her a stronger path out of New Hampshire as the contest moves on to the gantlet of state-by-state primary contests that lie ahead. The strength of Sanders and Buttigieg was matched in reverse...
Amy Klobuchar's surprising strength and other takeaways from the New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire, finishing just ahead of Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar, who came in third, showed surprisingly strong momentum.
New Hampshire primary: Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg

The left-wing senator beat two centrist Democrats in race to take on Trump on a bad night for Joe Biden.
