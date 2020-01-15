Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during sex

Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during sex

CBC.ca Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A group of HIV/AIDS organizations is hoping to establish a new legal precedent that would keep people with HIV from facing criminal charges for non-disclosure if they use a condom during sex.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Accused Of Running Sex Cult Inside Sarah Lawrence Dorms

Man Accused Of Running Sex Cult Inside Sarah Lawrence Dorms 03:03

 The father of a former Sarah Lawrence College student was indicted Tuesday on federal charges, accused of brainwashing his daughter's roommates and forming a criminal cult; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

22% Are 'Not Sure If' Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes [Video]22% Are "Not Sure If" Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes

22% of American adults are unsure about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. They are not convinced he committed any sex crimes, according to Business Insider. Weinstein currently faces..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Zimbabwe: Sex Workers Group Discourages Members From Having Partners

[New Zimbabwe] A Chiredzi based anti-HIV sex workers peer educators group says it has registered over 1 000 women plying their trade in the red light districts...
allAfrica.com

Thailand sees apparent success treating coronavirus with drug cocktail

Thailand sees apparent success treating coronavirus with drug cocktailThai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results showing vast...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ubcnews

UBC Media Relations Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms. @ubcspph Prof. Mark Tyndall says outda… https://t.co/uda46qrVy4 46 minutes ago

detaylor

Duncan Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during***| CBC News https://t.co/4TtPvoeHUY 1 hour ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during***- FiWEH Life - https://t.co/7OL2cWqpuY 2 hours ago

roseyknees

Ron Rosenes Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during***| CBC News https://t.co/93FmkyNWMy 2 hours ago

DevynonEarth

Devyn on Earth Why are condoms 100% effective preventing #HIV until you look at a factsheet promoting #PrEP? #sexualhealth… https://t.co/xFYZQjKKum 4 hours ago

CaperJ9

Jeannine McNeil RT @CBCHealth: Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during***https://t.co/IePqU1T4MC https://t.co/a… 4 hours ago

GTA_Alert

GTA Alert CBC TORONTO: Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during***https://t.co/w8wwpujRhS 4 hours ago

CBCHealth

CBC Health News Criminal appeal could set a new precedent for HIV patients who use condoms during***https://t.co/IePqU1T4MC https://t.co/aFx3tmR2Je 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.