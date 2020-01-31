Global  

Nissan files $90m lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn

FT.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Carmaker seeking damages for ‘years of misconduct and fraudulent activity’ by former chairman
Nissan wants $91m in damages from former chairman

Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a civil suit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $91 million in damages over his alleged financial misconduct. Matt Larotonda reports

3 Mass. men wanted in connection to Carlos Ghosn's daring escape

Three men from Massachusetts are now wanted by authorities in Japan, accused of helping a CEO-turned-international fugitive commit a daring escape.

Nissan files $90 million suit against Ghosn for 'fraudulent activity'

Japanese car giant Nissan on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim some 10 billion yen ($90 million) from former chairman Carlos Ghosn for what it called...
France 24 Also reported by •Reuters

raybae689

RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Nissan files $90 million suit against Ghosn for 'fraudulent activity' https://t.co/dnAO8toSwz https://t.co/26k8yZxbHy 2 minutes ago

IBTimesSG

IBTimes SG Nissan files $90 million lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn to cover for regulator fines #Nissan #CarlosGhosn https://t.co/E1cuiOyq77 9 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Nissan Files New Lawsuit Against Ex-CEO Ghosn Seeking $90Mln https://t.co/2TnYThz3dm https://t.co/79UJWeWd8Q 19 minutes ago

realnewspro

The Real News pro! Nissan files lawsuit against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn seeking $90 million in damages 106386238 31 minutes ago

MicheleFeze

Michèle Feze RT @FRANCE24: Nissan files $90 million suit against Ghosn for 'fraudulent activity' https://t.co/FVdAsUy0Pc https://t.co/McDDxKFDxK 34 minutes ago

JeffBaird16

Jeff Baird RT @love4thegameAK: I Love a Elite vs. Elite fight... Japanese car giant Nissan has filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim some 10 billion yen (… 38 minutes ago

earthvenue_

earthvenue_。 RT @NHKWORLD_News: Nissan files lawsuit against Ghosn, seeks $90 mil. https://t.co/ZX3W6PWUmZ 50 minutes ago

Naramaruru

ならまる RT @UnseenJapanSite: Yeeeah good luck guys... Japanese car giant Nissan on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit to reclaim some 10 billion yen… 1 hour ago

