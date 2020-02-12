Global  

LPG price hiked by ₹144.5 per cylinder

Hindu Wednesday, 12 February 2020
The government has almost doubled the subsidy to insulate domestic users
LPG cylinder prices hiked by over Rs 100 across metro cities

State-run Indian Oil on Wednesday hiked the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities by over Rs 100. The new rates...
Mid-Day

