Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ICC Bowlers' Rankings: After going wicketless in New Zealand ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot to Trent Boult

ICC Bowlers' Rankings: After going wicketless in New Zealand ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot to Trent Boult

DNA Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
After the recently concluded ODI series between India and New Zealand, the ICC bowlers' ranking saw a new table topper.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Difficult to play in New Zealand but team gave 100%': Chahal after ODI defeat

'Difficult to play in New Zealand but team gave 100%': Chahal after ODI defeat 02:30

 Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal addressed media after ODI defeat. Chahal said that it is difficult to play in New Zealand but the team gave its 100 percent in every match. New Zealand swept the three-match ODI series against India.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tamara Taylor Of 'October Faction' Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series [Video]Tamara Taylor Of "October Faction" Goes Over The New Netflix Horror, Sci-Fi Series

Based on the successful comic, the Netflix series, "October Faction," follows globetrotting monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 26:00Published

India suffer ODI series whitewash against New Zealand [Video]India suffer ODI series whitewash against New Zealand

"This was the first dead rubber for Virat Kohli after 17 series as ODI captain. One expected India would avoid the ignominy of 3-0 whitewash but they were humbled by the host on the same ground where..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ICC ODI Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot to Trent Boult, Ravindra Jadeja jumps to 7th


Indian Express

Cricket: All you need to know ahead of the first Black Caps v India ODI - start time, odds, how to watch, live streaming

Cricket: All you need to know ahead of the first Black Caps v India ODI - start time, odds, how to watch, live streamingNew Zealand's ODI series against India begins at Hamilton' Seddon Park today, with the Black Caps needing a win to avoid making unwanted history. Niall Anderson...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

ambrena62986028

Ambreena Syed RT @dna: ICC Bowlers’ Rankings: After going wicketless in New Zealand ODI series, #JaspritBumrah loses top spot to #TrentBoult https://t.c… 2 hours ago

dna

DNA ICC Bowlers’ Rankings: After going wicketless in New Zealand ODI series, #JaspritBumrah loses top spot to… https://t.co/eZI9lWAd1L 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.