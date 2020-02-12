UK announces plan to fine firms for harmful online content

Global  

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will give regulators the power to fine social media companies for harmful material on their platforms. Plans announced Wednesday would give the U.K.’s telecommunications watchdog, Ofcom, power to enforce a “duty of care” on companies such as Facebook and Twitter “to protect users from harmful and illegal […]
UK cracks down on harmful social media content [Video]UK cracks down on harmful social media content

Government announces measures to hold social media platforms accountable for harmful content for better protection of online users.

