Nissan sues Ghosn, seeking damages for property, jet use

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan filed a civil suit Wednesday seeking 10 billion yen ($91 million) in damages from the Japanese automaker’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Nissan Motor Co. filed the case in Yokohama District Court to recoup some of the monetary damages suffered, it said, “as a result of years of misconduct and fraudulent activity” […]
