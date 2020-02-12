Global  

Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases, gets 5-year jail term each

DNA Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Hafiz Saeed has been convicted in two separate terror-financing cases.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hafiz Saeed convicted by Pak court in 2 terror-financing cases, gets 11 years in jail

Hafiz Saeed has been convicted in two separate terror-financing cases.
DNA

Pakistan court sentences Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in jail in terror financing cases

*Islamabad:* Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in...
Mid-Day

