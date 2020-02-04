Global  

Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps

BBC News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells the BBC a sales ban could be brought forward again.
Petrol and diesel car sales ban could come in 2032

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells the BBC that the ban on sale of non-zero emissions cars could be brought forward again from 2035 date The proposal to...
Autocar Also reported by BBC News Wales Online Exeter Express and Echo Energy Daily

You will no longer be able to buy a new petrol or diesel car in 15 years

You will no longer be able to buy a new petrol or diesel car in 15 yearsPrime Minster Boris Johnson has proposed that a ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars should be brought forward by five years
Bristol Post Also reported by Exeter Express and Echo The Next Web Energy Daily

