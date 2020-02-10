Cruise ship stranded at sea by coronavirus fears to dock in Cambodia



Recent related videos from verified sources Good news for a quarantined ship as China's new coronavirus cases drop China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks, lending weight to a forecast by its foremost medical adviser for the outbreak to end by April. Meanwhile, one.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:38Published 1 hour ago Idaho man on cruise ship quarantined due to coronavirus A group of cruise ship passengers remain quarantined at sea as the number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus on-board continues to grow. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:58Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Cruise ship with no reported coronavirus cases shunned amid fears The ship, carrying more than 2,000 passengers and crew, is now heading to Cambodia.

CBS News 25 minutes ago



Cambodia agrees to accept cruise ship shunned by neighbours over Covid-19 fears The operator of a cruise ship that was barred from docking in four countries has announced that it will land and disembark passengers in Cambodia.

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this