Cruise ship stranded at sea by coronavirus fears to dock in Cambodia

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship, that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, to dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday.
News video: Cruise Ship Held In Port Over Coronavirus Fears Finally Back At Sea

Cruise Ship Held In Port Over Coronavirus Fears Finally Back At Sea 01:40

 More than 900 people have died from the coronavirus in China, surpassing the SARS epidemic, while in New Jersey the ship Anthem of the Seas finally set sail. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

