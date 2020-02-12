Beloved Chinatown restaurant closes as customers stay away over coronavirus fears Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

"I've never seen a year this quiet": Melbourne institution Shark Fin House has closed and other Little Bourke Street restaurants are teetering as customers stay away over disease fears. 👓 View full article



