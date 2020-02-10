Global  

Latest Bollywood News: Sana Khan accuses Melvin Louis of cheating, Ananya Pandey cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda & more

DNA Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Today in trending Bollywood news, from Sana Khan accusing Melvin Louis of cheating to Ananya Pandey being cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in his Bollywood debut, among others.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Started hearing tales of his philandering ways from others': Sana Khan accuses Melvin Louis of cheating on her

Sana Khan finally broke her silence on her breakup with beau and dancer Melvin Louis.
DNA

It's over for Melvin Louis and Sana Khan! Is cheating the reason for split?

It's over for Melvin Louis and Sana Khan! Is cheating the reason for split?Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis have gone their separate ways. Buzz is she has accused him of cheating on her. The two, who were open about their...
Mid-Day

