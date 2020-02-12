Global  

Trump praises Barr for taking over Stone case as Democrats threaten probe

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against long-time Trump adviser and friend Roger Stone, as Democrats threatened to investigate the Justice Department's actions.
 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

