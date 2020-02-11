Global  

S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as coronavirus spread slows

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in China.
 Wall Street set record-closing highs for the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 as investors cheered signs that the worst of China's coronavirus scare could be behind us. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched up to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday after Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April. Fred Katayama..

(Reuters) - The S&amp;P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at all-time highs on Tuesday after top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may peak this month, while Sprint’s shares soared..

All three major U.S. stock averages reached record highs on Wednesday as news that the dreaded coronavirus could be running out of steam kept buyers in the ring.
Reuters

Wall Street closed at record highs on Wednesday as news that the coronavirus outbreak could be running out of steam kept buyers in the ring.
Reuters


