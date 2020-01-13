Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North […]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford Recalls Over 240,000 Vehicles Due To Suspension Part Problem That Can Increase Crash Risk

Ford Recalls Over 240,000 Vehicles Due To Suspension Part Problem That Can Increase Crash Risk 00:31

 Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. Katie Johnston reports.

Ford issues recall for 226,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles

Ford Motor Co. said it's issuing a recall for more then 226,000 select Ford and Lincoln vehicles from the 2013-18 model years. The recall affects select 2013-18...
Ford Puma ST-line X 2020 UK review

Ford’s baby SUV is already established as a potential class leader, but there are still questions to be asked over engine and suspension choices The Puma is...
