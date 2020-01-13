Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash. The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North […]
Ford has recalled almost 90,000 F-150 trucks in Canada due to a problem with its electric tailgate latch. The glitch could cause the tailgate to open unexpectedly causing cargo to fall out, however the..
Ford Motor Co. said it's issuing a recall for more then 226,000 select Ford and Lincoln vehicles from the 2013-18 model years. The recall affects select 2013-18...