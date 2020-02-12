Global  

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away

Hindu Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Mr. Rodricks was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe
Wendell was a mentor: Waluscha De Sousa

Popular model turned actress Waluscha De Sousa, who shared a close bond with her mentor and fashion guru Wendell Rodricks expressed her grief on the untimely...
IndiaTimes

Indian fashion world loses pioneering, multifaceted designer

Wendell Rodricks — Padma Shri awardee, environmentalist and tireless supporter of LGBTQI+ rights — was best known for infusing modern aesthetics with...
Hindu

GeorgekurianINC

जॉर्ज कुरियन RT @digambarkamat: Deeply shocked to hear about the passing away of acclaimed fashion designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. My condolences t… 2 minutes ago

FascinationCrea

Ram Vajpeyi RT @FascinationCrea: I humbly request the Rodrickses not to cremate Wendell, India's famed fashion designer, who was gay, like KKK Pete. S… 8 minutes ago

SofTOUCHchief

Santhosh John /Chief That's a sad news of Padma Shri Award winner & an icon of Goa & a renowned fashion designer of India, Wendell Rodri… https://t.co/cQsX5Fo58Y 11 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies at 59 https://t.co/CSNc2MxX1B 12 minutes ago

AairahHasan

Hindustan Zindabad RT @PrinceArihan: Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a good friend and renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. I remember him… 12 minutes ago

SofTOUCHchief

Santhosh John /Chief Oh, that's shocking! A celebrity-cum-renowned fashion designer, who was yet another Pride of India & Pride of Goa.… https://t.co/T9xgDlzKTE 13 minutes ago

nareshind1504

Kumar RT @RajAgra: Sad to hear of the passing away of celebrated fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks. Wendell was deeply involved in s… 14 minutes ago

moviemoodnews

MOVIE MOOD https://t.co/IDUTmsMsZY MOVIE MOOD, Celebrated fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies at 59 in Goa… https://t.co/C4asvMjiUx 14 minutes ago

