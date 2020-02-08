Global  

Cuomo says he’ll ask Trump to reverse move on Global Entry

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor plans to propose to President Donald Trump that the state could share some driving records with federal immigration agencies if the administration reverses its move to block state residents from Global Entry and other programs that allow travelers to avoid long border security lines. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says […]
 President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are battling over the federal government's ban preventing New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Travelers programs.

