Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, wanted by Delhi Police in 2000 match-fixing scandal, to be extradited from UK to India soon

DNA Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi Police by Thursday to face match-fixing charges in Indian courts.
Recent related news from verified sources

With bookie Sanjeev Chawla’s return to India, police may question ex-players in fixing case


Indian Express

tufailelif

Tufail Ahmad RT @TheQuint: Sanjeev Chawla, the alleged mastermind of match-fixing case involving former South African captain late Hansie Cronje, landed… 10 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint Sanjeev Chawla, the alleged mastermind of match-fixing case involving former South African captain late Hansie Cron… https://t.co/dOGWoIDS5j 16 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 #NewsAlert - Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla lands in Delhi after extradition. @Ashish_Mehrishi with details. https://t.co/ncA0ULhuUu 31 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 #NewsAlert - Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla to be extradited from the UK to India. @Ashish_Mehrishi with details https://t.co/t8Qbylij8E 1 hour ago

Vishalp48106236

Vishal patel https://t.co/486N8rVVuf Bookie sanjiv chawla is being brought BY INVESTIGATION AGENCY 😁😁 @Guttajwala mam,ask to a… https://t.co/AQFHpOEL9B 2 hours ago

tisaiyan

Selvam 🚩 Mar 02, 2019 UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered the extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla to India to… https://t.co/kyyDiaEwAK 3 hours ago

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal Wanted Bookie Sanjeev Chawla to Be Extradited from UK to India by Thursday, Say Police https://t.co/mMQbsHkZIS https://t.co/PQm1PvXg9R 10 hours ago

gsarin

Gaurav Sarin RT @news18dotcom: The 50-year-old British national is a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket capt… 12 hours ago

