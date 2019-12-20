Global  

Spanish police arrest former oil executive sought by Mexico

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico’s state oil company was arrested Wednesday in Spain on a international warrant issued by Mexico, authorities said. Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero told Radio Formula that Emilio Lozoya was arrested in the southern port city of Malaga. Lozoya was director of Pemex between 2012 and […]
