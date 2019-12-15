Global  

Rebecca Black opens up about depression, bullying she faced for viral video 'Friday'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
In 2011, one video changed Rebecca Black's life forever. Now, she's opening up about the struggles she's faced since her "Friday" fame.
News video: Rebecca Black Addresses ‘Friday’ Backlash on Song’s 9 Year Anniversary

Rebecca Black Addresses ‘Friday’ Backlash on Song’s 9 Year Anniversary 01:22

 Rebecca Black Addresses ‘Friday’ Backlash on Song’s 9 Year Anniversary Rebecca Black recently took to social media to open up about her song, “Friday,” which went viral in 2011. Created when she was only 13 years old, “Friday” was ridiculed for both its lyrics and awkward choreography....

Rebecca Black addresses ‘Friday’ backlash on song’s 9 year anniversary [Video]Rebecca Black addresses ‘Friday’ backlash on song’s 9 year anniversary

Rebecca Black recently took to social media to open up about her song,

Nintendo Switch Sales Jump During Black Friday [Video]Nintendo Switch Sales Jump During Black Friday

Nintendo Switch Sales Jump During Black Friday

Rebecca Black Opens Up About Being Bullied in Aftermath of 'Friday' Viral Success

The YouTube star, who became an Internet sensation with her single 'Friday', recalls in an Instagram post about getting food thrown at her and her friends in...
AceShowbiz

Rebecca Black Reflects On What She Would Tell Her Younger Self on 'Friday' 9 Year Anniversary

Rebecca Black is celebrating the nine year anniversary of her viral song “Friday“! The 22-year-old YouTuber first uploaded the music video on February 10,...
Just Jared Jr

