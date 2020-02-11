Global  

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna buried in private family service last week

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
With a public memorial service set for Feb. 24, Kobe and Gianna Bryant were laid to rest in a private burial last week, records show.
Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post [Video]Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post

Vanessa Bryant Expresses Grief and Anger in Latest Instagram Post Vanessa Bryant is still dealing with the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Vanessa..

Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi [Video]Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa Bryant has outpoured her grief on Instagram as she mourns her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest in Private Funeral: It's 'Extremely Hard for Everyone'

The late basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter have reportedly been buried with a private funeral in Los Angeles, two weeks after the tragic helicopter...
Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Laid to Rest 2 Weeks After Tragic Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter have been laid to rest, E! News can confirm. The private Los Angeles...
