LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress, singer and dancer Paula Kelly, who earned an Emmy Award nomination on the sitcom “Night Court” and co-starred with Chita Rivera and Shirley MacLaine in the film “Sweet Charity,” has died. She was 77. Kelly died Sunday of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to Los Angeles’ Ebony Repertory Theatre. Kelly […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Paula Patton Is Adapting "Josephine Baker's Last Dance" Into A 10-Part Series Actress Paula Patton gets into why she decided to create a series about jazz singer Josephine Baker and how she became a trendsetter. She also explains how she wants to tell the icon's story. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 02:28Published on December 18, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources 'Night Court' actress Paula Kelly dead at 77 Paula Kelly, an actress who earned Emmy nominations for roles on NBC’s 1980s sitcom "Night Court" and 1989 ABC miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place," died...

FOXNews.com 13 hours ago





Tweets about this