Rose McGowan calls Natalie Portman a ‘fraud’ for wearing Oscars dress

Natalie Portman Calls Out the Oscars for Snubbed Women Directors The Oscar winning actress embroidered her Dior cape with the names of all the female directors who were overlooked by the Academy this year. Natalie Portman, via ‘Los Angeles Times’ The directors on Portman's cape include: Greta...
Rick Moranis is returning for the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' reboot, Rose McGowan is slamming Natalie Portman's Oscars ensemble statement and Jussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago. These are the..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:39Published