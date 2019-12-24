Global  

Syria: US troops open fire on locals in northeast, killing 1

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Syria: US troops open fire on locals in northeast, killing 1DAMASCUS (AP) — A Syrian was killed and another was wounded in a rare clash Wednesday between American troops and a group of government supporters who tried to block a U.S. convoy driving through a village in northeastern Syria, state media and activists reported. The state-run media said the killed man was a civilian. He was among residents of a village east of the town of Qamishli who had gathered at an army checkpoint, pelting the U.S. convoy with stones and taking down a U.S. flag from one of the vehicles. At that point, U.S. troops fired with live ammunition and smoke bombs at the residents, the reports said. A U.S. military spokesman said coalition forces conducting a patrol near...
Syria: Civilian killed as US troops open fire on Assad supporters in northeast

Situation is under investigation, says US military spokesperson
Independent

U.S.-led coalition says troops returned fire in northeast Syria

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said its troops opened fire on Wednesday at a checkpoint in northeast Syria after they came under small arms fire.
Reuters

