BP sets deeper 2050 carbon target in CEO reinvention

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LONDON — BP pledged to sharply reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 as part of a reinvention of the 111-year old company by newly-appointed chief executive Bernard Looney . BP on Wednesday set more ambitious targets than rivals such as Royal Dutch Shell and Total but fell short of commitments made by smaller Spanish peer Repsol. “We need to reinvent BP,” Looney... 👓 View full article

