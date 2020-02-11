Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > São Paulo > Coronavirus fears and what it means for SA travellers

Coronavirus fears and what it means for SA travellers

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus fears and what it means for SA travellersDurbanite Candice Soobramoney craved a Brazillian holiday to Rio and Sao Paulo in March. She sat with her travel agent for weeks to make the necessary plans for the trip, even researching the best tours to join. Her plans took a back seat when news of the coronavirus started to surface. Even though the virus had not affected Brazil, the 40-year-old did not want to take the risk. “Having saved for months for this trip, I did not want to jeopardise my health or tempt fate. As much as I would have liked to see the sights of Brazil, it did not seem worth it,” she said. Soobramoney is one of many South Africans who fear travelling abroad after news broke of the coronavirus, which has since...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Impacting Business In Oakland's Chinatown

Coronavirus Fears Impacting Business In Oakland's Chinatown 02:29

 Oakland's Chinatown is taking steps to keep people safe and informed amid the coronavirus outbreak by holding a workshop to prevent panic. The worries over the novel virus have left sidewalks empty and restaurants unfilled. Andria Borba reports. (2-11-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Timeline of key events in UK outbreak [Video]Coronavirus: Timeline of key events in UK outbreak

As cases of the new coronavirus continue to emerge in the UK, we look at the timeline of events. So far eight people in the UK are infected with the virus after the global outbreak began in Wuhan,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Jackie Chan offers $140,000 reward for coronavirus vaccine [Video]Jackie Chan offers $140,000 reward for coronavirus vaccine

Jackie Chan recently announced his support towards finding a vaccine for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fears for Bali travellers as Indonesia stays silent on coronavirus

Questions remain about travellers' potential risk of exposure to coronavirus after a study found it was statistically unlikely the virus was not in Indonesia.
The Age

Boeing's woes continue as it gets zero new orders for planes in January

Boeing Co's (NYSE:BA) woes continue as the aeroplane giant received no orders for new planes last month (January), while the company foresees a slow-down in the...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.