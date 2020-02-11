Coronavirus fears and what it means for SA travellers

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Durbanite Candice Soobramoney craved a Brazillian holiday to Rio and Durbanite Candice Soobramoney craved a Brazillian holiday to Rio and Sao Paulo in March. She sat with her travel agent for weeks to make the necessary plans for the trip, even researching the best tours to join. Her plans took a back seat when news of the coronavirus started to surface. Even though the virus had not affected Brazil , the 40-year-old did not want to take the risk. “Having saved for months for this trip, I did not want to jeopardise my health or tempt fate. As much as I would have liked to see the sights of Brazil, it did not seem worth it,” she said. Soobramoney is one of many South Africans who fear travelling abroad after news broke of the coronavirus, which has since... 👓 View full article



