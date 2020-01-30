Jennifer Aniston reveals she grew up in a 'destabilised' household that felt 'unsafe' where she ...

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

has admitted she felt 'unsafe' growing up in her household because her family were 'unkind' to each other which has urged her to be nice to others. The actress, 51, discussed the effect living in a 'destabilised' home, during a chat with her pal and A-list actress Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine. Jen said she always strives to 'push joy and positivity', because she doesn't want anyone else to 'come into contact' with the negative environment she grew up in. History: Jennifer Aniston has admitted she felt 'unsafe' growing up in her household because her family were 'unkind' to each other which has urged her to be nice to others During the interview, Sandra asked Jen...


