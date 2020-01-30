Global  

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Jennifer Aniston reveals she grew up in a 'destabilised' household that felt 'unsafe' where she ...Jennifer Aniston has admitted she felt 'unsafe' growing up in her household because her family were 'unkind' to each other which has urged her to be nice to others. The actress, 51, discussed the effect living in a 'destabilised' home, during a chat with her pal and A-list actress Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine. Jen said she always strives to 'push joy and positivity', because she doesn't want anyone else to 'come into contact' with the negative environment she grew up in. History: Jennifer Aniston has admitted she felt 'unsafe' growing up in her household because her family were 'unkind' to each other which has urged her to be nice to others During the interview, Sandra asked Jen...
 Jennifer Aniston grew up in a household that "felt unsafe", which has taught her to "push joy and positivity" to those around her as an adult.

