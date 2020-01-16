Global  

Is Lindsay Lohan back in Abu Dhabi after announcing she was leaving Dubai?

WorldNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Is Lindsay Lohan back in Abu Dhabi after announcing she was leaving Dubai?After announcing that she was leaving the UAE for America in early January, Lindsay Lohan seems to be back in Abu Dhabi. The Mean Girls actress has posted an Instagram photo of herself at luxe hotel, Zaya Nurai Island, with the caption that quotes the Dalai Lama that reads: "The purpose of our lives is to be happy". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 11, 2020 at 11:57am PST The 33-year-old rang in the New Year in...
