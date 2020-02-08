Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NSW Police personal search targets revealed

NSW Police personal search targets revealed

The Age Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
NSW Police aimed to conduct almost a quarter of a million personal searches last year as part of a quota-driven system.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Plano Police Start New Program For Personal Protection [Video]Plano Police Start New Program For Personal Protection

It's women sharing knowledge with women for protection in any situation.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

poppylee_m

poppy RT @ShoebridgeMLC: NSW Police have a quota of almost a quarter of a million personal searches a year. Thousands of these are strip searches… 2 minutes ago

eddys2000

Eddy Steele RT @phbarratt: NSW Police personal search targets revealed As I’ve often remarked, KPIs are the work of the devil. https://t.co/Xisaq2SIss 5 minutes ago

ben_hr

Ben Harris-Roxas NSW Police aimed to conduct almost a quarter of a million personal searches last financial year as part of a quota-… https://t.co/zwszbOFJ5T 5 minutes ago

WittaTwitta

Rory 👍 #LNP Sports Rorts n Coverups R US RT @NSWCCL: NSW Police personal search/strip search targets revealed: Former DPP Nicholas Cowdery, QC, who is now the president of the NSW… 8 minutes ago

WittaTwitta

Rory 👍 #LNP Sports Rorts n Coverups R US RT @johnlittle: NSW Police personal search targets revealed. Why! what's in it for them except personal thrills? https://t.co/J4u7zVQAGH 9 minutes ago

WittaTwitta

Rory 👍 #LNP Sports Rorts n Coverups R US RT @rhythmnation: #policestate 🤬 "They wd rather u have 100 no-finds than do three searches&find something because they think there’s some… 9 minutes ago

leftboomer

GO #boomerpower RT @LisaDurnian: NSW:FOI reveals police targets for strip searches & move-on orders; in some areas at nearly 13 times the average rate! Tar… 10 minutes ago

diriddo

Diane Ridley So it’s not about using experience, professionalism it’s about numbers. Sound familiar ⁦@TeachersFed⁩ Explains all… https://t.co/fHagnesWDT 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.