Mobile World Congress at risk because of coronavirus

FT.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Europe’s biggest telecoms trade show on the brink after withdrawals from companies
News video: Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows 01:20

 Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Mobile World Congress 2020 has been canceled over coronavirus fears

Mobile World Congress 2020 has been canceled over coronavirus fearsMobile World Congress, the world’s biggest showcase for smartphones and mobile technology, has been canceled for 2020. I don’t just mean that metaphorically...
The Next Web

Mobile World Congress 2020 Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Mobile World Congress, a major smartphone trade show event held each year in Barcelona, Spain, has been canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The...
MacRumours.com

