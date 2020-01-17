St. John’s-St. Thomas game gets moved to Vikings stadium

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division III rivals St. John’s and St. Thomas will play their final game as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall. St. John’s announced Wednesday that the Nov. 7 game will be in Minneapolis, the first college football game to be staged at the NFL home of […] 👓 View full article

