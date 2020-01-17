Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > St. John’s-St. Thomas game gets moved to Vikings stadium

St. John’s-St. Thomas game gets moved to Vikings stadium

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA Division III rivals St. John’s and St. Thomas will play their final game as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall. St. John’s announced Wednesday that the Nov. 7 game will be in Minneapolis, the first college football game to be staged at the NFL home of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Likely Final’ Johnnie-Tommie Matchup Will Happen At U.S. Bank Stadium This Fall

‘Likely Final’ Johnnie-Tommie Matchup Will Happen At U.S. Bank Stadium This Fall 00:37

 The historic and likely final football matchup between Saint John’s University and the University of St. Thomas has been confirmed. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Colorado company will take center stage at Sunday's Big Game [Video]A Colorado company will take center stage at Sunday's Big Game

A Colorado company is taking center stage at Sunday’s Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Ball Aluminum Cups will supply the beer cups at the Hard Rock Stadium in..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:05Published

AFC Championship Game means 'a house divided' for Grain Valley couple [Video]AFC Championship Game means 'a house divided' for Grain Valley couple

Karrol Tait and Corey Skaggs have been a couple for seven years and now engaged. They have a lot in common, but will have split loyalties Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs, Tait's favorite team,..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands attend first Houston XFL game at TDECU Stadium

The Houston Roughnecks, the local franchise of the XFL football league, won its first game Feb. 8. Thousands of local football fans descended on the University...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

U.S. Bank Stadium to host Johnnie-Tommie football finale

U.S. Bank Stadium to host Johnnie-Tommie football finaleNCAA Division III rivals St. John's and St. Thomas will play their final game as MIAC foes at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall.
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.