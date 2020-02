CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers continued to look Wednesday for a 6-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since shortly after getting off her school bus near her South Carolina home Monday. Investigators have no evidence that Faye Marie Swetlik was kidnapped, but also have not ruled an abduction or that she walked […]



South Carolina girl, 6, vanishes after getting off school bus More than 24 hours since a 6-year-old girl went missing after getting off the school bus in her small South Carolina town Monday, upwards of 100 police officers...

FOXNews.com



