Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice agrees to extension

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice agrees to extension

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice has signed a multi-year extension with the Jets. In his seventh season as Jets coach, Maurice has guided Winnipeg to the playoffs three times, including a run to the Western Conference final in 2018. The Jets are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice agrees to extension

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice agrees to extensionWinnipeg coach Paul Maurice has signed a multi-year extension with the Jets
FOX Sports

Jets sign head coach Paul Maurice to multi-year extension

Winnipeg Jets have given a big vote of confidence to head coach Paul Maurice, signing him to a multi-year contract extension.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottBilleck

Scott Billeck RT @friesensunmedia: My web story on the #NHLJets extending head coach Paul Maurice: https://t.co/CEzw2hG1Ux 5 minutes ago

chris_capes

Chris Capes RT @JShannonhl: OFFICIAL...Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with head coach Paul Maurice on a multi-year contract ex… 7 minutes ago

TheNLKing

NL KING RT @SpectorsHockey: Jets to announce extension for Maurice https://t.co/jDNMeXk3uy 9 minutes ago

TheHockeyNews

The Hockey News The Jets could’ve made Paul Maurice their scapegoat. But @THNMattLarkin explains why Winnipeg extended the coach… https://t.co/Demd912dJt 11 minutes ago

NHLSabresNews

NHL Sabres News RT @THNMattLarkin: There's a case to be made Paul Maurice should've been on thin ice in Winnipeg. But all the losses on the blueline really… 14 minutes ago

THNMattLarkin

Matt Larkin There's a case to be made Paul Maurice should've been on thin ice in Winnipeg. But all the losses on the blueline r… https://t.co/pSyVm0Ns8b 15 minutes ago

Froese_Nathan

Nathan Froese, RMT RT @ctvwinnipeg: Winnipeg Jets extend contract of head coach Paul Maurice: https://t.co/ChTS90ksay https://t.co/6Tnt3m7t43 20 minutes ago

ctvwinnipeg

CTV News Winnipeg Winnipeg Jets extend contract of head coach Paul Maurice: https://t.co/ChTS90ksay https://t.co/6Tnt3m7t43 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.