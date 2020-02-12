Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice agrees to extension

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice has signed a multi-year extension with the Jets. In his seventh season as Jets coach, Maurice has guided Winnipeg to the playoffs three times, including a run to the Western Conference final in 2018. The Jets are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the […] 👓 View full article

